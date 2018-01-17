On today's podcast, we talk about:
- The difficult relationship marijuana dispensaries have with tech companies like Instagram and Google
- One of VR's most annoying problems -- bumping into furniture -- might have found a solution.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Instagram and Google are buzzkills for dispensaries (The 3:59, Ep. 340)
