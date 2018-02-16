CNET también está disponible en español.

Instagram gives in to Russian censors

Russia's communications regulator has demanded that Instagram posts and an opposition video be removed from YouTube.

Instagram has removed Navalny's video.

Instagram has removed a video posted by Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny following pressure from the country's communications regulator.

The video shows deputy prime minister Sergei Prikhodko meeting with wealthy Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska on a yacht populated with models and escorts.

"Instagram decided to comply with Russian illegal censorship requests and deleted some content about oligarch Deripaska," said Navalny in a tweet. "Shame on you, @instagram!"

Russia's internet censor has also demanded the video be removed from YouTube, but the company has yet to do so.

A spokeswoman for Facebook confirmed to BBC News that it had decided to comply with Russia's demands, but the social media giant would not discuss the specifics. 

Instagram did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

