Instagram giveaway! Enter to win* the Pizza Hut's Pie Tops II

Now is your chance to order pizza with your shoes and land some very exclusive sneakers!
We are giving away one of the 50 red pairs of Pizza Hut's Bluetooth-enabled food-ordering sneakers. The second generation of the coveted shoes gained the ability to pause your TV on top of letting you order pizza with your actual shoe. You can read all about the technology here.
The March Madness final four tournament is around the corner so it's perfect timing to give our Instagram followers a chance to win* the size 11 pair we used for our review. How can you enter?
You can get one entry for following us on Instagram, one more if you post on your own account using the #CNETgiveaway hashtag and one more if you comment in the post of the giveaway using #CNETgiveaway or if you tag a friend and use the same hashtag.
🔥GIVEAWAY! We're giving away the limited edition Pizza Hut's Bluetooth-enabled food-ordering sneakers. One lucky fan can take the Pie Tops II in red size 11. ------ To enter: 1. Follow @cnet 2. Post using #CNETgiveaway 3. Tag your friends in separate comments below👇using #CNETgiveaway Giveaway ends on Friday, March 30th. One (1) winner chosen. USA, Canada and Puerto Rico only, void where prohibited. Read the rules hitting the link in our bio or here --> https://cnet.co/Rules Good luck! #giveaway #cnet #MarchMadness #PizzaHut #Shoes #Sneakers
Please don't forget to read the rules of the giveaway here and please let us know in the comment section what other prizes you would like to see in our Instagram giveaways.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.