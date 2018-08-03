CNET también está disponible en español.

Instagram giveaway! Enter to win* Comic Con 2018 swag

We gathered up a bunch of Comic Con 2018 goodies to give to one of our beloved followers. Giveaway ends Aug. 5, 2018.

We survived Comic Con 2018, and we managed to snag some awesome swag to give away to one lucky CNET Instagram follower. So if you're bummed you couldn't make it to this year's convention, here's your chance to win some exclusive goodies!

Here are some things the winner will take home: An Amazon Fire TV Stick to stream all your favorite hero movies or series; the Nick Box, filled with nostalgic Nickelodeon novelties; an Ozobot Evo droid with a Black Widow skin; and other bits and bobs exclusive to SDCC 2018.

You can enter to win* by heading over to our Instagram account and liking the post about the giveaway. You must be following to win. If you want to increase your chances of claiming the grand prize, tag up to five friends in separate comments below and get one entry per friend. You can also post or repost on your personal account using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway for one extra entry. The maximum amount to entries for this online giveaway is seven.

We can't forget to mention the legalities. You have to be a legal resident of the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico, be at least 18 years old, and you must be a follower of our Instagram account. Please take a look at the official rules here.

