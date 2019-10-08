Instagram gets dark mode for iOS 13, Android 10

Instagram

Late night scroll-athons on Instagram might be getting easier on your eyes now that a much-anticipated feature has arrived. Following recent moves from Gmail, WhatsApp, Twitter and Pinterest, Instagram launched its new dark mode feature Tuesday for iOS 13 and Android 10 devices.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said in a tweet Tuesday that dark mode is available for both iOS and Android users, though neither app appears to let users toggle the feature within the app itself. There's no word so far on whether that option might become available.

Starting today, you can use Instagram in dark mode on iOS 13 or Android 10. Turn dark mode on your phone to try it out. 👀 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 8, 2019

Instagram will automatically shift to dark mode to reflect your phone settings. If you're using iOS 13, here's how to try out dark mode for yourself:

Make sure you've updated your Instagram app and are using the latest available version. Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Display and Brightness, then tap Dark.

Android 10 users can follow similar steps:

Enable device-wide dark mode on Android by going to Settings, then to Display. Tap Advanced, then select Dark from the Device theme menu.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.