Instagram for preteens reportedly in the works from Facebook

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook is reportedly looking to create a version of Instagram for kids under the age of 13, according to a Thursday report by BuzzFeed News. The publication cited an internal company post about the project.

"I'm excited to announce that going forward, we have identified youth work as a priority for Instagram and have added it to our H1 priority list," Vishal Shah, Instagram's vice president of product, reportedly wrote on an employee message board. "We will be building a new youth pillar within the Community Product Group to focus on two things: (a) accelerating our integrity and privacy work to ensure the safest possible experience for teens and (b) building a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram for the first time."

Currently, anyone under 13 isn't allowed to use the photo sharing platform.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.