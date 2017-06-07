Now you can buy Instagram followers from a vending machine

These days, you can buy all kinds of things from vending machines: pot, cars, Buddhist charms. Now, along comes one that sells fake Instagram likes and followers so your cat photos can get the attention they deserve.

Journalist Vasily Sonkin spotted the machine in a Russian shopping center near the Kremlin. "Cyberpunk, which we deserve," he wrote -- on Instagram, appropriately.

Лайки и подписчиков можно теперь купить прямо в автомате в торговом центре под стеной кремля. Киберпанк, который мы заслужили A post shared by @vsonkin on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

His colleague, Alexey Kovalev, had something to say about it on Twitter.

Russia takes the worst excesses of capitalism to the extreme, so here's a vending machine in a mall for buying Likes for your Instagram pics pic.twitter.com/ZZt189opgd — Alexey Kovalev (@Alexey__Kovalev) June 5, 2017

Fake Instagram followers are pretty cheap to purchase. Well-known follower factory Rantic offers 100 "highest quality" Instagram followers for 99 cents, but the Russian vending machine can't compete with that on price. A hundred followers will cost 100 rubles, which is approximately $1.75, £1.35 or AU$2.30.

But the machine, made by Russian company Snatap, wins points for convenience (buy followers and likes while you're out shopping for shoes!) and the other functions it performs. These include printing photos from your Instagram account and buying followers and likes for other social media platforms including VK, which is especially popular in Russia.

According to Snatap, you can find the machines in nine Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as in Prague in the Czech Republic. But you might want to exercise some caution about using one. Motherboard warns that signing into your Instagram account from a Snatap will probably result in a bunch of spam being sent to your friends.