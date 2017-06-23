AFP/Getty Images

It can be all or nothing with Instagram. With only two privacy settings -- public and private account options -- your audience choices are slim. You can have a public profile for all the world to see and have no idea who is viewing your photos outside your followers. Or you can have a private account, post only to people who follow and lock out a bunch of would-be followers who don't send a follow request.

To find a happy medium, Instagram is testing out a "Favorites" list, The Verge reports. With a Favorites list, users can add friends and others to a list and upload photos that can be viewed by the select few on that list. If successful, the feature may roll out to all users.

This is similar to lists on Facebook (which owns Instagram), wherein users can post on their own walls, and choose from a dropdown menu who specifically gets to see the post. With more audience control, users who are reticent to share some of their more sensitive photos can still use Instagram and choose exactly who they want viewing their content.

