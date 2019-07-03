NurPhoto

Facebook says its platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook itself are all back up and running after an issue earlier Wednesday. For the majority of the day, the apps -- all owned by Facebook -- were experiencing issues across uploading and sending images, videos and other files. The company confirmed this in tweets for Facebook, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

"The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone," Facebook said around 5 p.m. PT. "We're sorry for any inconvenience."

"We're back!" Instagram tweeted at 4:45 p.m. PT Wednesday with a gif of fireworks. "The issue has been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience."

However, users responded to the Instagram tweet by complaining that hashtags are still not working on the platform.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNET that the company "triggered an issue" during routine maintenance, which made it difficult for some people to send or upload photos and videos.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement Wednesday afternoon.

"We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Instagram tweeted earlier.

The hashstags #instagramdown, #facebookdown and #whatsappdown are trending worldwide on Twitter, which is packed with jokes and complaints about the social media disruption.

Everyone's just trying to manage the best they can.

However, Twitter has been having its own issues Wednesday, with its support page tweeting at 8:57 a.m. PT that it was "having some issues with DM delivery and notifications."

"We're almost at 100% resolved," Twitter Support updated at 3:34 p.m. PT. "There may be some residual effects for a small group of people, but overall your DMs should be working properly now. We appreciate your patience!"

Originally published July 3, 8:36 a.m. PT.

