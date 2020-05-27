Instagram experiments with badges, ads on IGTV

Instagram

Instagram is launching new tools on Wednesday aimed at boosting revenue for creators by adding badges to live videos and advertisements on IGTV. The features are currently in a testing phase, and Instagram is limiting them to select creators and businesses, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Badges will show up next to a person's name during live videos, letting them show their support. There will reportedly be multiple types of "heart" badges ranging in price from $0.99 to $4.99. Instagram will restricts viewers to one badge purchase per live video, according to TechCrunch.

Instagram watchers will also start seeing advertisements on IGTV starting next week. The company says the ads will likely appear when the watcher initially taps to watch IGTV videos from previews in their feed and will last up to 15 seconds.

The social media company plans on experimenting with options to skip ads throughout the year.