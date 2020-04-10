Instagram DMs now open to everyone on desktop

CNET también está disponible en español.

After years of limiting direct messages to its mobile apps, Instagram is opening up.

Angela Lang/CNET

Instagram on Friday said anyone can now send and receive direct messages on desktop. In January, the Facebook-owned photo site began testing DMs from its website, giving those who want to message friends on the platform from a computer a new way to do so. Previously DMs were limited to Instagram's mobile apps.

Facebook's plans to allow Instagram DMs over the web were first revealed last year by noted app leaker Jane Manchun Wong

Instagram said it hopes being able to send DMs from a desktop computer makes it easier for people to stay connected. Last month, Instagram launched a new Co-Watching feature that lets people browse posts together via video chat.

