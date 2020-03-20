Instagram creates gift card site to help restaurants during lockdown

Angela Lang/CNET

Mike Krieger, co-founder of social media platform Instagram, is working to help keep funds flowing to restaurants impacted by the coronavirus. His new site SaveOurFaves sells gift certificates to a directory of Bay Area restaurants and coffee shops. Visitors can search for restaurants by name or neighborhood location.

"Our small businesses need us more than ever. Even though we can't leave home, we can still support local restaurants by buying gift cards," Krieger said on the site. "It's basically a mini-loan, so buy one now and make a plan to use it later."

SaveOurFaves is adding more food and beverages spots and adding more categories to the directory as well.

The novel coronavirus has rapidly spread around the world and was declared a pandemic last week by the World Health Organization. If you want more information on what the coronavirus is, what the symptoms are and how you can protect yourself, head over to CNET's FAQ.

