CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tesla factory shutdown Resident Evil 3 remake demo Coronavirus updates MacBook Air, iPad Pro reveals PS5 reveal Eurovision 2020 canceled

Instagram creates gift card site to help restaurants during lockdown

Instagram's co-founder says he wants to aid San Francisco restaurants as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts businesses and keeps people in their homes.

Listen
- 00:56
instagram-logo-1
Angela Lang/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Mike Krieger, co-founder of social media platform Instagram, is working to help keep funds flowing to restaurants impacted by the coronavirus. His new site SaveOurFaves sells gift certificates to a directory of Bay Area restaurants and coffee shops. Visitors can search for restaurants by name or neighborhood location.

"Our small businesses need us more than ever. Even though we can't leave home, we can still support local restaurants by buying gift cards," Krieger said on the site. "It's basically a mini-loan, so buy one now and make a plan to use it later." 

SaveOurFaves is adding more food and beverages spots and adding more categories to the directory as well.

The novel coronavirus has rapidly spread around the world and was declared a pandemic last week by the World Health Organization. If you want more information on what the coronavirus is, what the symptoms are and how you can protect yourself, head over to CNET's FAQ

For more ways to help during the health crisis check out CNET's Coronavirus pandemic: 6 things you can do to help

Coronavirus updates
Now playing: Watch this: Coronavirus care gets help from AI
0:26