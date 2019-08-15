Fan of Instagram's Boomerang feature? Then you're in luck, as Instagram seems set to add a lot more to the filter.
According to noted app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Facebook's photo-sharing service looks to be readying a number of new updates to the popular video mode. Among the new options are:
- Hold, which adds pauses to the end of the loop
- Dynamic, which adds "wiggles" to the end of each loop
- Slow-mo
- Duo, a slightly slower or faster (depending on preference) version of the traditional Boomerang
Wong found the new unannounced features hidden inside the company's Android app, bringing them out and sharing what they look like on Twitter on and on her website.
In addition to the new filters, Wong also discovered new grid layouts for Stories, the ability to share comments, new Story Camera icons and new settings for notifications on the app and website.
It's unclear when Instagram might release the features, or if they'll all end up coming to the public apps. Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Instagram could be about to add new ways to Boomerang
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.