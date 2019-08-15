Instagram could be about to add new ways to Boomerang

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Fan of Instagram's Boomerang feature? Then you're in luck, as Instagram seems set to add a lot more to the filter.

According to noted app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Facebook's photo-sharing service looks to be readying a number of new updates to the popular video mode. Among the new options are:

Hold, which adds pauses to the end of the loop

Dynamic, which adds "wiggles" to the end of each loop

Slow-mo

Duo, a slightly slower or faster (depending on preference) version of the traditional Boomerang

Wong found the new unannounced features hidden inside the company's Android app, bringing them out and sharing what they look like on Twitter on and on her website.

I recreated Instagram's unreleased Boomerang modes for my blog



Was figuring out a better way to preview the feature than a list of videos. Prototyped a bit and this is the result :D



Might've spent too much time making it but I'm proud of it! :Dhttps://t.co/jdCEHAIaOB pic.twitter.com/n6Af9M9tjv — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 15, 2019

In addition to the new filters, Wong also discovered new grid layouts for Stories, the ability to share comments, new Story Camera icons and new settings for notifications on the app and website.

It's unclear when Instagram might release the features, or if they'll all end up coming to the public apps. Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.