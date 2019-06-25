Instagram chief Adam Mosseri: We don't have a policy against deepfakes

James Martin/CNET

In a sit-down interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri discussed some of the controversies surrounding the photo-sharing app. When King brought up the deepfake video of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that circulated last week, Mosseri explained why the video wasn't taken down right away.

"We don't have a policy against deepfakes currently," he said. "We're trying to evaluate if we wanted to that, if so how would we define deepfakes."

Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people appear to be doing or saying things they never did. Mosseri says it would be inappropriate to take down the video of Zuckerberg simply because he's the CEO of Facebook, which owns Instagram. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

"We need to have defined principles and we need to be transparent about those principles," he said in the interview. "Right now, we try to balance safety and speech, and that balance is really, really tricky. Right now, the most important thing to focus on is getting to the content quicker. Once we can do that, then we can have the next debate on whether to take it down when we find it."

The Instagram boss also answered King's questions about whether the social media platform listens to conversations people are having and then displays ads based on what was being talked about. Short answer: No, it doesn't.

"There are two ways that can happen. One is dumb luck," he told King. "The second is you might be talking about something because it's top of mind because you've been interacting with that type of content more recently. So maybe you're really into food and restaurants. You saw a restaurant on Facebook or Instagram and you really like the thing. It's top of mind, maybe it's subconscious and then it bubbles up later."

The full interview will air Wednesday on CBS This Morning.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.