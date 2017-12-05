Instagram adds Stories Highlights and Archive

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Ashlee Clark Thompson/CNET

You can save the Instagram Stories into an archive and build a highlights reel from previous Stories, the app announced on its blog today. Stories, which are collections of personal photos and video, previously expired in 24 hours.

With Stories Archive, the app will automatically save your Stories. You can then use the archived Stories to build Stories Highlights in which you can group previous Stories and feature them on your Instagram profile.

Instagram Stories originally began in 2016 as a competitor to Snapchat. Instagram said earlier this year that more than 250 million people use Stories.