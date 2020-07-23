Instacart user data for sale on the dark web, report says

Getty Images

Instacart user data is for sale on shady web forums, according to a Wednesday evening report from BuzzFeed. The data reportedly includes names, the last four digits of credit card numbers, and order histories. Passwords and full financial information weren't listed among the data nicked from breached accounts, which tallied to more than 270,000 (though that number may include duplicates or incorrect information).

Instacart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The company told BuzzFeed that it didn't believe there'd been a data breach affecting its own systems. Fraudsters may've stolen the data by logging in to accounts of users who'd reused passwords that were stolen in data breaches at other companies, a hacking technique called credential stuffing.

The best defense against credential stuffing attacks is to avoid reusing passwords (use a password manager to help you keep track of unique passwords for all your accounts). You can also use two-factor authentication, which adds an extra step to the log in process and keeps hackers from accessing your accounts with just your password.