Instacart now has its shoppers take an in-app sick test before logging on

Instacart said Thursday it's aiming to give more assistance to its workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The grocery delivery company rolled out several new initiatives on Thursday, including "wellness checks" for its shoppers and an easier way for workers to request health and safety kits from within the app.

The move comes as Instacart has faced strikes and criticism from its workers that it's not doing enough to keep them safe from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"Instacart has become an essential service for millions of families relying on us to help deliver their groceries and household goods in the wake of COVID-19," Apoorva Mehta, founder and CEO of Instacart, said in a statement. "We recognize these are extraordinary times and we take our responsibility to safely serve shoppers and customers very seriously."

But many Instacart workers say the company hasn't done enough. Those workers striking against the company are demanding things like hazard pay and safety equipment. Many say the health and safety kits they've received are inadequate with flimsy masks and not enough hand sanitizer. The workers say they also want the company to provide shoppers who are vulnerable to the coronavirus with sick leave.

Instacart has offered workers two weeks sick leave if they get COVID-19 or are mandated to quarantine. But many workers say that pay is hard to come by. An Instacart shopper near Portland, Oregon, told CNET last month that after coming down with COVID-19 symptoms and submitting a doctor's letter to the company, the shopper still couldn't get sick pay from Instacart.

The company said Thursday it's expanding its sick pay leave for workers. The paid leave program is actually the same, but it's extending its previous deadline that workers can apply from May 8 until the crisis is over. Instacart said it's additionally giving bonuses that range from $25 to $200 to those workers who are paid hourly, like site managers and in-store shoppers who are responsible for packing groceries.

The "wellness checks" that Instacart is now mandating involve workers taking a daily in-app survey about whether they're having COVID-19 related symptoms. A company spokeswoman said that if workers complete the check and confirm they're healthy they can begin their day's work on the platform. But if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, like fever, coughing or shortness of breath, they'll be temporarily deactivated and told to call their doctor.

Instacart told CNET last month that when it gets information of coronavirus outbreaks in grocery stores where its workers shop, it will send them messages letting them know they may've been exposed to COVID-19.

The company now has more than 500,000 workers in the US and Canada, and since the coronavirus has swept the region -- with shelter-in-place mandates in many major cities -- it's seen a massive boost in business. Instacart said it's had unprecedented customer demand and its order volume has grown by more than 500% since the same time last year. But this has also meant longer wait times for customers.

"Overnight, we've become a necessity for millions of people and our teams are working tirelessly to launch new products that speed up our service and open up more delivery windows for customers," Mehta said. "We're committed to getting back to one-hour and same-day delivery speeds, and in order to do that, we're continuing to grow our shopper community to meet the surge in customer demand."

Instacart had already recruited 300,000 more workers at the end of March to meet that demand. And on Thursday, the company said it's planning to bring on 250,000 more shoppers.