Insta360 Pro 2 adds 8K 3D video and HDR capabilities

If you want to shoot the best quality virtual reality video or pictures, then Insta360's new Pro 2 could be just the thing.

Loaded with six cameras that can take 8K 360 3D video and 12K photos, the Pro 2 is meant for professional videographers and has a $5,000 price tag to boot. It also shoots high dynamic range videos as well, which alongside 8K 3D video, were not available on the first Insta360 Pro.

Shooting 8K 360 video will mean you'll need a lot of storage space, and the Pro 2 has you covered with six microSD card slots and one SD card slot. Editing videos shot using Adobe Premiere Pro is also easier, as the Pro 2 saves a low-res proxy video for quicker editing, then when it's ready for exporting, Insta360's software will then stitch the actual footage based on what's been done with the proxy, saving users time from having to deal with huge files sizes.

Other cool features include FlowState, a feature that was released earlier this year on the Insta360 One, which gave it super-smooth stabilization. The Pro 2 will also support long-distance control system called Farsight so you don't end up in your shots, as well as a built-in GPS module for geo-tagging.

Those who want to share their lives in Ultra HD definition can also do so -- the Pro 2 supports live streaming in 4K is also available, in both 3D and mono formats, while at the same time saving it as 8K footage.

It's loaded with a removable 5,100mAh battery, which lasts for 50 minutes of recording, and you can also plug it into power for longer shoots.

The Insta360 Pro 2 is now available for pre-order on the Insta360 store, with a release set for some time in September and comes with the Farsight transmitter bundled.

