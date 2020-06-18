Insomniac compares PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales to Uncharted: Lost Legacy

Sony

Sony last week confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a standalone game, following confusion among fans after the title was announced Thursday at the company's PS5 game announcement event. Developer Insomniac on Thursday gave us a sense of its length.

"You'll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that's more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope," Brian Horton, the game's creative director, wrote in a blog post. The Uncharted spinoff's story took about seven to 10 hours to beat, while the 2018 Spider-Man took about 20 hours.

It's set about a year after the first game, in the midst of the holiday season, and Miles is living in Harlem. That suggests the game's map will only include Manhattan (like the original), but Horton suggested that it'll be spruced up for the new console.

On the technical side, Horton confirmed that it'll include the new console's near-instant loading, ray-tracing, 3D audio, as well as making use of its DualSense controller.

He also noted that Peter Parker's story isn't done, so we can expect to see him return to a starring role in a future game.

The game will launch alongside Sony's PS5 when it lands on store shelves this fall. The new device, a followup to 2013's PlayStation 4, promises more visuals and faster gameplay. It will also launch around the same time as Microsoft's new Xbox Series X, itself a followup to 2013's Xbox One. Both companies say these new consoles represent a new generation for video games, highlighted by ever more intricate worlds for players to explore and deeper stories for fans.

Sony has so far announced more than two dozen titles for PS5, including a sequel to its popular futuristic role-playing game Horizon: Zero Dawn from 2017 (that'll launch next year).

Following the announcement of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at the beginning of Sony's presentation Thursday, some fans expressed concern that the title wouldn't be a full-fledged new game. Instead, they worried it would amount to an extra story tacked on, at potentially extra cost, to the original Marvel's Spider-Man game released two years ago.

While some Sony executives were unclear about the game's status in interviews following the event, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan told CNET that the game would be a worthy followup.

"I can safely say that we would not effectively lead the next-gen portion of the show with something that was either trivial or misleading," Ryan said.

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in Marvel's Spider-Man universe," Sony said in a separate statement. "We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date."

Sony said it'll announce more about the game as it gets closer to launch during the 2020 holiday.