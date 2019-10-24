This 4-slice toaster oven is less than 20 bucks for today only

A good and reliable toaster is a marvelous thing. If you don't have one (or it's on the fritz) this well-reviewed Insignia 4-slice toaster oven is less than $20 for today only as Best Buy's Deal of the Day.
From crispy bagels to our favorite Trader Joe's frozen snacks and 101 other things, a toaster is tops in terms of speed and convenience. This sleek black and stainless steel toaster oven fits four slices of bread, reaches 450 degrees and sports an easy slide-out crumb tray for simple cleanup, too. Order one today and get free shipping on this lil' kitchen workhorse; delivered by Oct. 29.
Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
