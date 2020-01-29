This highly-rated multi-function pressure cooker is just $40 -- today only

Best Buy

If space is limited in your kitchen, finding tools that serve multiple functions is key. It's hard to imagine a piece of kitchen cookware that does more than a multi-cooker (I mean it's right there in the name). And right now, an Insignia 8-quart digital multi-function pressure cooker is currently just $40 (down from $120) as Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

With all of the functionality of its predecessor, the Instant Pot, this Insignia multi-function cooker can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker and more. The ultimate solution for tender meats and easy weeknight dinners that taste like they took hours, healthy meal planning and even simple, protein-packed breakfast in a pinch. This unit receives extremely high marks in more than 1,000 verified purchase reviews and is down to one of the lowest prices we've seen.

Speaking of breakfast, Best Buy also has a sharp-looking Cuisinart 12-cup drip coffee maker for just $50, down from $100, for today only. A fun laboratory-like design makes it an eye-catching addition to the counter. Features we love include an easy-fill reservoir, simple digital brew settings and handy brew-pause function for when you desperately need that first cup.