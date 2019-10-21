Take $50 off this portable induction burner and cook anything, anywhere

Best Buy

Looking to add some portable cooking capabilities to your dorm room, RV or just add a little extra real estate to your kitchen stovetop for the Thanksgiving and holiday cooking blitz? Or perhaps you're sick of the exceedingly mediocre job your workplace microwave does (poor thing does its best). Well, a super safe and super portable Insignia induction stovetop burner is on major sale right now marked down to just $30 -- for today only -- as part of Best Buy's Deal of the Day. (For comparison, that's $25 less than Amazon, as of this writing).

As you can read in the many verified purchase reviews, this puppy gets really hot and really fast for heating soups, stir fry, oatmeal or hot water for tea and coffee . An induction burner like is the perfect college dorm accessory since there's no flame or electric coils to pose a significant fire hazard. Plus it's small, lightweight and has an easy-to-use LED touchscreen.

Pair it with some of our favorite cookware of 2019 for a tasty holiday gift but whatever you do, do it fast since this Deal of the Day will be over by midnight.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Best Buy Measuring 11-inches by 14-inches and weighing just over six pounds, this safe, simple and convenient induction burner can be used just about anywhere you can find an outlet.