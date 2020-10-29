A highly rated air fryer is just $35 right now

Deal Savings Price





If you're trying to cut the calories from your daily diet without giving up the goods, an air fryer would be a wise investment. It'll make crispy, juicy chicken wings, "fried" shrimp and other snacks very quickly and with little or no oil. You won't have to invest much either, since a very well-reviewed Insignia air fryer is currently down to $35 -- normally $100 -- today at Best Buy. Snatch one up while supplies last for the fastest, healthiest, tastiest snacking you've ever done at home. For a bigger, fancier air fryer, Best Buy also has the Bella Pro Series touchscreen air fryer down nearly 50% to just $60. Lastly, over at Amazon, you can take a cool $50 off the latest Instant Pot model. A souped-up 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra with all-new features, including a precision dial to fine-tune any of the 16 cooking programs, is on sale for under $100. All these kitchen deals qualify for free shipping, but the sale price is for today only.

Insignia This is the perfect size air fryer for making small batches of fries, wings and frozen snacks. There's actually no frying involved but they'll come out similarly crispy, with none of the oil or extra fat and calories. Ahh, science!

Bella If you're a serial host or have a small army of french fry-eating rugrats running around, you might want to spring for a bigger air fryer like this Bella 6.3-quart digital oven. It also has a few more bells and whistles, including an intuitive touchscreen and lots of handy presets for nailing different foods like pizza and wings. This air fryer also has multiple settings for baking, broiling, roasting and dehydrating.

Instant Pot You've likely heard about the Instant Pot by now, but what you might not know is how much it has evolved since first hitting the kitchen gadget scene with a thunderous thud. The Ultra is the latest and functions as a combo pressure cooker, sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté device, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker and warmer. New features include a central dial for added precision in selecting any one of 16 cooking programs and presets along with altitude adjustment, a cooking indicator and a brand-new steam release reset button.

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.