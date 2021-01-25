A $30 air fryer will transform your game day spread (save $70)

Insignia

Fried foods are famously delicious but infamously not so healthy. They also happen to be an all-time great pairing with cold beer for a football watch party like the one happening two weeks from yesterday. That's why the air fryer is such a game-changer, allowing you to make crispy foods like onion rings, chicken fingers, wings and french fries without having to drench them in hot grease. For today only, you can catch this on major discount at Best Buy, down from $100 to and air fry your heart out for the NFL's grand finale.

requires little or no oil -- you can give food a light spray of oil if you want -- but instead circulates intensely hot convection air to get that crispy outside, all while locking moisture inside. Simple controls and cook settings make it a snap to use, and the basket is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Best Buy will deliver the air fryer for $6 or you can pick it up for free, pending local inventory.