CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Game of Thrones actor dies at 90 Call of Duty leak Black Widow trailer Robinhood outage Coronavirus updates Full worm supermoon
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

A $40 multicooker with free next-day shipping -- deal ends today

Compare to the leading brand, at a fraction of the cost.

insignia-6-quart-multi-function-pressure-cooker
Insignia

If you're a serial host or dad, mom or really anyone who has consistent hordes of hungry people hoping you'll feed them, this large 8-Quart Insignia multicooker -- currently on sale for less than $40 -- may be your new best friend.

The Insignia multicooker is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, warmer and more, which means it can do a lot of different things. But it's especially handy when you're running low on time and inspiration. Dropping a beef roast or stew meat with spices and sauce will be the easiest dinner from scratch you'll ever make.

Read more7 ways to use your multicooker for meal prep

Compared to an 8-quart Instant Pot, which generally retails for $100 or more, the Insignia features many of the same functions and settings including delayed cooking, auto presets for favorites like chili and steak and safety steam release valves so you don't end up on the evening news. It also receives high marks in nearly 2,000 online purchase reviews. 

Best Buy will ship the Insignia multicooker the next day for free. Or choose free in-store pickup and have it by the end of the day, pending inventory.

See it at Best Buy
Now playing: Watch this: Instant Pot and Crock-Pot multicookers duke it out
2:27