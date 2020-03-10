A $40 multicooker with free next-day shipping -- deal ends today

Insignia

If you're a serial host or dad, mom or really anyone who has consistent hordes of hungry people hoping you'll feed them, this large 8-Quart Insignia multicooker -- currently on sale for less than $40 -- may be your new best friend.

The Insignia multicooker is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, warmer and more, which means it can do a lot of different things. But it's especially handy when you're running low on time and inspiration. Dropping a beef roast or stew meat with spices and sauce will be the easiest dinner from scratch you'll ever make.

Compared to an 8-quart Instant Pot, which generally retails for $100 or more, the Insignia features many of the same functions and settings including delayed cooking, auto presets for favorites like chili and steak and safety steam release valves so you don't end up on the evening news. It also receives high marks in nearly 2,000 online purchase reviews.

Best Buy will ship the Insignia multicooker the next day for free. Or choose free in-store pickup and have it by the end of the day, pending inventory.