Snag this discounted mini fridge to store all of your game day drinks

Best Buy

If you're hosting a party for the big game, chances are you're going to need a lot of beer and also somewhere to keep it all cold. For the same price as a decent cooler, you can snag an actual fridge from Best Buy, as in this Insignia 1.7 cubic-foot mini fridge currently down under $80 during today's Deal of the Day.

But it's not just for football watch parties that you'll be using this fridge. Come holiday hosting time, you'll be glad to have the nearly two cubic feet of extra fridge space for make-ahead food and extra drinks. Or send your college-bound loved ones off to school or post-grad life in style with a perfectly sized fridge for any dorm or small apartment.

Strike now and get the Insignia mini fridge for just $80 (down from $100) and Best Buy will ship it for free, long before Sunday. Or, you can order online and pick it up at your local store.