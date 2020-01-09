A well-rated 5-liter air fryer for less than $40 (today only)

Best Buy

Admit it. You've spent $40 on takeout just for yourself before, haven't you? I know I have. Right now, Best Buy has an Insignia 5-liter air fryer -- perfect for healthy versions of restaurant-quality "fried" snacks -- on discount for less than $40 (originally $100) as its Deal of the Day.

Surely you've heard the term "air fryer" thrown around over the last few years. The air fryer craze is in full swing, especially with folks looking for a lower-fat solution to crave-worthy fried foods like french fries, mozzarella sticks and chicken wings. Air frying achieves similar results, locking flavor in with moist inside and crispy skin through extreme convection, using little or no oil at all.

At $40, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the well-rated Insignia air fryer with easy analog controls and a large 50-liter basket. Order now and you'll get your new kitchen toy shipped (for free!) by Saturday, just in time for playoff football. Or snatch this deal up online and pick up your new air fryer at a local brick-and-mortar location.