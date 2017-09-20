Inside CNET: Welcome to the all-new CNET app

The last time we updated our core app, "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Kingsman: The Secret Service," "John Wick" and "The Lego Movie" had just hit theaters. Welcome to 2017, where, well, yeah, guess that's all happening again. And much like with all franchises, sometimes you need a reboot.

Introducing CNET for iOS, 4.0 edition. We've completely overhauled our app, simplifying the experience to home in on what you care about the most: keeping up-to-date with the latest news and buying the best products. We've also pored through the user reviews and feedback we've received over the years, and taken a lot of it to heart to bring you the best app for tech fans.

CNET

When you launch the new CNET app, you'll see the focus on the latest and greatest news. We've conveniently highlighted the most important stories of the day right at the top that you can swipe through (taking cues from our Tech Today app). We've kept the popular "latest" news feed that you love, where you can scroll through to find everything we publish (there's a lot of that). We've been testing this combo, and it's working great. We think you'll love our "best of both worlds" approach too. (And if not, we want to hear about it!) Yes, some things are gone, but only the stuff you didn't use -- promise.

Next up, we've made finding the best products a breeze. Whether you're in a store about to buy something and need that one last review to confirm the purchase, or brainstorming how to make the media room of your dreams, our app brings CNET's expert advice to your fingertips. Our entire products section is centered on our best-in-category reviews and lists, so if you just want to buy a pair of reliable wireless headphones, you can quickly scan our editors' picks, get it in your online shopping cart and be done!

When it comes to taking our readers' feedback seriously, we're putting our money where our mouth is with our video player overhaul. While we still serve ads within our video content (yep, that's how we pay the bills), we've addressed a lot of your feedback that some ads were blocking content or were blaring sound at you unexpectedly. Watch some of the videos and let us know if we delivered.

Alright, that's already far too many words and not enough action. Go download our new app, and once you do, please let us know what you think in the comments below!

Now Playing: Watch this: Welcome to CNET's redesigned app

P.S.: Have an Android phone? Stay tuned, readers.

We've also heard you loud and clear regarding the importance of comments (many of you are sure to remind us again in the comments section for this article). That's why the new app supports viewing comments right now, with posting and replying functionality soon to follow.