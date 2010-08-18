Inside, BlackBerry Torch lags Droid, iPhone

The BlackBerry Torch 9800, though a high-end smartphone, is not in the same league internally as the Motorola Droid or Apple iPhone.

Research In Motion

Let's state up front that the Torch is a BlackBerry, which is to say it's for the corporate market and doesn't necessarily aspire to be a more consumer-centric Motorola Droid or Apple iPhone. That said, the display and the internals don't scream cutting edge, either.

At 3.2 inches diagonally and with a 480-by-360 resolution, the Torch's touch screen does not compare very favorably to the 3.5-inch 960-by-640 resolution iPhone 4 screen or the 3.7-inch 480-by-854 resolution display on the Droid 2.

And the screen is really a window into a smartphone's internals, as typically the larger, higher-resolution displays require the latest and greatest silicon inside to power them.

Which brings us to the Torch's main processor: it's a Marvell application processor running at 624MHz, essentially the same processor that was used in the BlackBerry Bold 9700, as well as models before that.

iSuppli

RIM is obviously partial to this processor--probably for some very good reasons--but it really doesn't compare to Apple's A4 chip in the iPhone 4 or the Droid 2's and Droid X's 1GHz Texas Instruments OMAP processor.

And iSuppli had this to say: "On the inside, the Torch's electronic design heavily leverages subsystems used in previous members of the BlackBerry smartphone line, specifically the Storm2 and the Bold 9700." Though iSuppli goes on to say that RIM's "evolutionary approach...largely" matches the iPhone and other Android-based competitors, "largely" is probably being charitable.

Though it meets many of the needs of the corporate customer, more than a few reviews have been quick to point out that the Torch is behind the times technologically. And some of this sentiment is tied to the Torch's tried-and-true but relatively pedestrian internal components.