Innit smart cooking app works with Google Assistant

An app called Innit that connects recipes to Wi-Fi ovens will now work with the voice-activated Google Assistant, the company announced today at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

This integration will let users give voice commands to navigate through the app, which is available for iOS and Android. You'll also be able to give voice commands to GE and Bosch Wi-Fi ovens, which have already partnered with Innit so you can control the appliances through the app.

This means that you can say the wake phrase, "Hey, Google," and tell Google Assistant to preheat your oven or cue up cooking instructions in the Innit app. You don't need a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker like the Google Home to use the feature.

From what we've seen at CES this year, voice commands will be the easiest way to add technology to your cooking routine. Whirlpool announced this week that its Wi-Fi enabled appliances, including an over-the-range microwave, will work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. And last year, GE Appliances announced that its Wi-Fi-enabled appliances would work with Google Assistant and Alexa.

