'Ingrid Goes West' hits Hulu

If you're a fan of bleak comedies, you might really like "Ingrid Goes West." In it, Aubrey Plaza plays Ingrid, who tries to befriend an Instagram celebrity. It's also a not-so-subtle commentary on our hashtag-obsessed lives.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not in the podcast. Over on Sony's Crackle service, you can catch some quality television for free. There's "Just Shoot Me" season 5, "The Critic" season 2 and "All in the Family" season 2 all available to stream.

