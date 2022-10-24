Apple Hikes Prices on Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Apple One Bundle, First In Years

Apple on Monday said it will begin raising prices on its popular Apple Music and Apple TV Plus video subscription services, as well as its Apple One bundle, marking the first major price increase in the US from the iPhone maker in years.

Apple is raising prices by about $1 for individuals on Apple Music, and $2 for families. That would increase Apple Music for an individual to $11 per month Monday, from $10 per month before. Apple TV Plus, meanwhile, will rise to $7 per month, up from $5 per month earlier. Apple's bundle service, Apple One, meanwhile, will bump up to $16.95 per month, up from $14.95 per month earlier.

An Apple spokeswoman cited increased licensing costs and payouts to artists and songwriters for Apple Music's price change. Meanwhile, she noted that Apple TV Plus had started at a low price with "just a few shows and movies," but now has a much larger selection "of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world's most creative storytellers."

The move marks the latest in a series of price increases among top subscription services as economic instability around the world has led to frustratingly high inflation. Netflix, Spotify, Disney and even Google-owned YouTube have raised at least some of their subscription costs over the past couple years, though like Apple they haven't all blamed the global economy.

Some of the price increases, such as with Spotify and YouTube, have been focused on family plans, where multiple people benefit from access to the service. Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple, meanwhile, have made their price increases hit more broadly.

It's hard to determine whether people will change their habits in response to the price changes. Shortly after Netflix raised its prices by as much as $2 in January, an unprecedented number of people dropped from its service. By April, it reported nearly a million people had dropped from its service -- the biggest drop ever -- and estimated it would lose more. By October, the company reported growth again, but not before it promised to change its business by cutting costs and offering a new, cheaper, ad-supported tier.

Apple doesn't disclose subscriber counts for Apple Music or Apple TV Plus separately, but they're not expected to be as large as Netflix's more than 223 million paying customers around the world as of September.