Inflate flat tires in under 5 minutes with this Tacklife air compressor for $16

Today, let's get our Boy/Girl Scout on and "be prepared." If you own a car, you should probably own a portable air compressor in case of low or flat tires. My old one was a hassle because you had to add air, check the pressure with a separate gauge, add air again, and on and on. Hassle city.

Ah, but what if the compressor had a set-it-and-forget-it digital gauge? Set the pressure to, say, 35 PSI, press a button, and let the gizmo do all the work. Now we're talking! And it's not even expensive: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get a after clipping the coupon on the product page and applying promo code XRFJH6LA. It normally sells for $40, already a pretty good deal. Of course, the usual caveats apply: The deal is good while supplies last, and the code or coupon could expire at any time. If all goes to plan, this deal is good until April 19.

The unit is powered by your car's 12-volt power port (also known as the cigarette lighter). Just plug it in, then connect the hose to your tire. Use the controls to set your desired PSI, press the power button and you're done -- your tire will hit the selected pressure with just a little extra to compensate for leakage when you remove the hose. Tacklife says it'll take a tire from 20 PSI to 35 PSI in about two minutes or refill a completely flat tire in 5 minutes.

The A6 comes with four other nozzle adapters for inflating things like balls and inflatable kid toys. It also has an LED lamp that can illuminate your workspace at night, serve as a warning to passing cars, and even switch to SOS mode. Thankfully, Tacklife supplies a zippered carrying case to keep everything together and it weighs a scant 2 pounds in all.

I haven't tried the A6 myself, but around 3,300 buyers rated it 4.6 stars on average, and those ratings are mostly legit, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

For $16, how can you go wrong?

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest deal.

