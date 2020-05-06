Tacklife

Today, let's get our Boy/Girl Scout on and "be prepared." If you own a car, you should probably own a portable air compressor in case of low or flat tires. My old one was a hassle because you had to add air, check the pressure with a separate gauge, add air again, and on and on. Hassle city.

Ah, but what if the compressor had a set-it-and-forget-it digital gauge? Set the pressure to, say, 35 PSI, press a button, and let the gizmo do all the work. Now we're talking! And it's not even expensive: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get a with promo code ZNXTETSY. It normally sells for $37.97, already a pretty good deal.

The unit is powered by your car's 12-volt power port (also known as the cigarette lighter). Just plug it in, then connect the hose to your tire. Use the controls to set your desired PSI (it also supports KPA and BAR modes), press the power button and you're done. In two to three minutes (according to Tacklife), your tire will hit the selected pressure -- with just a little extra to compensate for leakage when you remove the hose.

The M1 comes with four other nozzle adapters for inflating things like balls and inflatable kid toys. It also has a three-LED flashlight, handy if you're doing this work at night, and it can also be set to SOS or red warning. Thankfully, Tacklife supplies a zippered carrying case to keep everything together.

I haven't tried the M1 myself, but around 170 buyers rated it 4.5 stars on average, and those ratings are mostly legit, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

For $26 and change, how can you go wrong?

Best Buy sale: Apple Watch for $179, iPad 10.2 for $249

I'm on record saying the Apple Watch is by far the best smartwatch for iPhone owners. The Series 3 for $199 is a decent deal, but this is even better: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . That's within $10 of Black Friday pricing. I own this exact model, and for the most part find it excellent.

If you think you might jump on this, either for yourself or as a gift, be sure to also check out my roundup of great cheap Apple Watch accessories.

Meanwhile, I'm increasingly convinced that people of my parents' generation (meaning in their 70s and 80s) shouldn't bother with computers. Instead, an iPad and keyboard affords everything they need in a simple, hassle-free package. And here's a return of one of the best deals to date: Best Buy has the . That's $80 off the regular price.

I'm in the midst of evaluating various keyboards toward this end, but the iPad is definitely priced right -- and most seniors probably don't need more than 32GB of storage, in my humble opinion.

More to come on this topic. Stay tuned!

