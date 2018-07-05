Infinity War's Thanos inspires one of the biggest bans in Reddit history

Marvel

Warning: The very nature of this post is a potential spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War meme subreddit and Thanos apologist group r/thanosdidnothingwrong is about to make Reddit history.

On July 9, the mods of r/thanosdidnothingwrong are planning to ban half of the subreddit's subscribers. With the subreddit currently at 360,000 subscribers, that would mean 180,000 Reddit users instantly banned with the snap of a gauntleted finger.

But the number of casualties could be even greater as the more subscribers join. Just yesterday the subreddit was at 282,000 subscribers. If that number keeps climbing this could be one of the biggest (if not the biggest) bans in Reddit history.

Subreddit mod u/The-Jedi-Apprentice explicitly got permission from Reddit's admins to enact the ban. They are looking into bots to make the mass-banning possible.

The banning was inspired by the end of Infinity War, when... well, you probably get the idea.

In the spirit of the Reddit ban, subscribers have been making and posting memes that follow the plot of the movie, including Thanos' journey to collect the stones.