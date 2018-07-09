Watch Infinity War's Thanos ban more than 350K people on Reddit

Digital Domain

Warning: The very nature of this post is a potential spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War.

Thanos, the archvillain in Avengers: Infinity War, is about to win.

In the movie, Thanos tries to obtain the Infinity Stones and wipe out half the universe. To mirror the baddie's quest, subreddit and Thanos fan page r/thanosdidnothingwrong is banning half of its subscribers with the snap of its (metaphorical) fingers. At the time of publication, more than 710,000 accounts had followed the subreddit, testing their luck as they waited to see whether they'd be banned or survive.

With that many Redditors given the boot, this is one of the biggest bans in Reddit history. In a surprising twist, Reddit itself joined the excitement, starting a stream on Twitch that is featuring the mass banning live, which you can watch below. The stream started by showing lines of code with a series of colors, with the sound of fire playing ominously in the background, and then the sad procession of banned accounts began to be revealed.

Moderators of the subreddit announced the plan to ban 50 percent of the sub last week. Since then, news of the impending ban has gone viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of subscribers (so much for halving the population) and causing r/thanosdidnothingwrong to become subreddit of the day on July 9. There's even a r/thanosiswrong spinoff subreddit currently at 9,500 subscribers.

Leading up to the big ban, subscribers were sharing their best (and worst) Thanos memes. Even Josh Brolin, the actor who plays Thanos, got in on the fun by posting a short video.

Keeping with Marvel canon, mods have asked banned members to unsubscribe from r/thanosdidnothingwrong and subscribe to r/inthesoulstone. The fate of these banned members is unknown.

Updated, 5:02 p.m. PT to include the beginning of the bans.