I'm going to be 50 this year (the horror, the horror), which means, among other things, I don't "get" Snapchat.

But the kids these days? Oh, yeah. And they're just the intended audience for Snapchat Spectacles, which debuted in early 2017 and became an overnight Next Big Thing sensation. After that... well, mostly crickets. Maybe everyone realized $130 was a bit too steep for cheap plastic sunglasses that could also record video?

That brings us to today: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Alldayzip (via Ebay) has the first-gen Snapchat Spectacles in black for $60, shipped.

This is not to be confused with the just-released second-gen Spectacles, which actually cost $20 more than the original ($150).

Beyond that, I honestly know very little about this product. So you'll want to start by reading Lexy Savvides' Spectacles review, in which she praises the product's fun design and great battery life. If you're a Snapchat user, she says, "you're going to want a pair of these."

If you're already a Spectacles user, by all means let us old folks know what you like and don't like about them. I think for anyone who's ever been spy-curious, these are worth a look at $60.

Bonus deal: The San Diego Comic-Con kicks off today, and if you're feeling bummed you can't indulge your inner (or outer) geek, maybe this will help: For a very limited time, you can get $20 off any GeekFuel subscription.

For those unfamiliar with it, GeekFuel is a geek-themed subscription-box service. But the deliveries are now quarterly instead of monthly, the boxes are larger and the contents are no longer a mystery (unless you want them to be).

Indeed, the current box includes stuff related to Deadpool, Game of Thrones, Bob's Burgers, Star Wars and more.

Plans include quarterly, semi-annual and annual, with price breaks for longer subscriptions. If you love geeky stuff to adorn your desk (and person), this is a fun service.

