Indigenous Peoples' Day: Learn an indigenous or endangered language with this app

Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto/Getty Image

On Indigenous Peoples' Day, 14 states across the US recognize and celebrate the Native American populations who were already living on North American soil before Italian explorer Christopher Columbus arrived. Despite the growing awareness of these cultures, Indigenous languages face the danger of extinction. In 2018, over 3,000 languages were at risk of being lost forever. Last year, the, president of the United Nations General Assembly said that two indigenous languages are at risk of disappearing each month.

To help protect these endangered languages, apps have been stepping up over the years. For example, Duolingo offers lessons in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian) and Diné (Navajo), and Drops offers Ainu, an indigenous Japanese language.

Another option for learning and helping preserve an endangered language is Transparent Language Online. The language learning software company partnered with the nonprofit 7000 Languages to help advocates from endangered language groups to preserve their language in online courses. The result is online lessons created by the tribes and for the tribes, according to Transparent Language. But with the tribal advocates' permission, anyone can purchase them on the site or app and try them out too.

Transparent Language offers 17 courses, some in different dialects or packaged for kid-friendly learning. After you sign up, you can choose a language to learn and confirm to get started. Your language options are:

Balinese

Behdini Kurdish

Ojibwe, Central Ojibwe, Northwestern Ojibwe and Oji-Cree

Dakota and Sisseton Dakota

Denesuline

Kituba

Koasati

Koyukon

Holikachuk

Gwich'in

Denaakk'e

Benhti Kenaga'

To test the service, I explored a few lessons in Dakota, the language spoken by the Dakota people of the Sioux tribe. The course was created by Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Dakotah Language Institute.

Transparent Language/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

The lesson started on adjectives with 11 vocabulary words. I listened to the word spoken in Dakota and then saw the word in English on the screen. If you clicked the turtle icon in the bottom left corner of the screen, the pronunciation would be slower. The next lesson, Recognize and Say It, played the Dakota word and gave me a moment to remember the translation. Then, on the honor's system, I had to click yes or no, on whether I guessed right.

From there the lesson goes over the words in different ways like pronunciation, multiple choice, matching and writing them.

I tried the lessons out on my desktop, but Transparent Language also has mobile apps for learning on the go. You can download the app for iOS, Android or Amazon. The service also offers accounts for government workers, businesses and educational institutions. Transparent Language is also available for libraries. You can search your zip code on the website and if your library has license to the software, you can make an account and use it for free.

You can try Transparent Language's courses free for 14 days. After that, it costs $25 a month, or $150 for a year. If you're specifically interested in learning an endangered or indigenous language, you can access them for free through https://www.7000.org/.

