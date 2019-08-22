India's Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft delivers gorgeous first moon photo

Enlarge Image ISRO

The moon is so hot right now. Everyone wants to go there, including the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. Chandrayaan-2, which launched in July, just sent back its first image of its destination.

India's spacecraft plans to land robots on the lunar south pole for the first time. It's a fascinating and icy place that NASA is eyeing as the destination for its crewed Artemis moon mission in 2024.

ISRO tweeted out the moon view on Thursday. Chandrayaan-2 snapped the portrait from a height of 1,650 miles (2,650 kilometers) above the lunar surface Wednesday. The space agency annotated the image to show the locations of the large Apollo crater and the Mare Orientale basin.

Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019.



Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/ZEoLnSlATQ — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 is made up of a lunar orbiter, lander and rover. The spacecraft successfully entered lunar orbit earlier this week and will aim to deliver its lander and rover to the surface in early September.

Touching down safely on the moon is hard, as Israel's Beresheet mission discovered when it crash-landed into the lunar surface in April.

If successful, India will become only the fourth country -- besides the US, the Soviet Union and China -- to soft-land on the moon. As we wait for the big day, we can enjoy Chandrayaan-2's spectacular views from orbit.