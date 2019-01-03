Indiana Jones series joins Netflix

Lucasfilm

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

A lot of big name movies came to the Netflix catalog with the new year. As you probably could tell with the title of this post, the Indiana Jones tetralogy is streaming right now. There are also A-list titles like Pan's Labyrinth and Pulp Fiction joining Indy on the streaming service.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix sneakily released a new installment of Black Mirror called Bandersnatch. It's an interactive experiment where you can make decisions that will change the outcome of the story.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Mutt Williams, eh?

