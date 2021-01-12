Lucasfilm

If the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie wasn't enough for you, Bethesda on Tuesday announced that Wolfenstein studio Machine Games is working on an Indiana Jones video game with Lucasfilm Games. The short teaser trailer pans over a desk covered with books, maps and other adventure accessories, before revealing Indy's fedora and whip.

"The game will tell a wholly original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer," Lucasfilm said in a statement.

It's unclear when the game will come out, but it's likely to be an Xbox exclusive since Microsoft agreed to buy Bethesda and parent company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion last September.

Bethesda director Todd Howard, known for spearheading the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, will act as executive producer. We might not hear more about the game for a while, Bethesda noted, but fans will no doubt dissect every second of the trailer for clues. Much like Indy would, if game trailers existed in the mid 20th century.

This is the first game announced under Lucasfilm Games, the new gaming brand revealed by the studio on Monday.