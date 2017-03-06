The world's biggest phone show is heading to India

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/CNET

India is becoming a bigger, more important market every day, and now it's getting its own trade show from the brains behind Mobile World Congress.

Named the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC), it'll be organised by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and backed by GSM Association, the groups that run the original Mobile World Congress, reports The Economic Times.

The IMC will make up for the lack of a large international mobile congress in South East Asia. It'll be used to reach out to regional markets, said COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews, who lamented the fact that the MWC is in Europe and China but not in South East Asia.

Mobile World Congress is a huge phone expo that takes place annually in Barcelona, Spain. It's where LG, Sony and Samsung have historically announced their flagship devices for the year -- although Samsung was absent this time around. Check out the highlights from last week's MWC here.

Meanwhile, India is becoming a juggernaut of a market. Annual mobile sales have already eclipsed those of the US, and the growing amount of Indians connected to the internet has attracted huge interest from companies like Facebook and Microsoft.

