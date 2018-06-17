Incredibles 2 smashes animated-movie opening weekend record

Pixar

Incredibles 2 is off to an incredible start.

The animated sequel to 2004's The Incredibles not only crushed the box-office opening weekend record for an animated film, but landed in eighth place on the top 10 list of all movies, no matter the style or genre.

As of Sunday estimates, the film looks to have made $180 million, Box Office Mojo reports. On Friday alone, it earned $70 million. Back in 2004, it took the original film an entire weekend to earn that.

The film also pulled in $51.5 million from international markets, totaling $231.5 million -- and it's just getting started. If the Parr family's powers prove lasting, the movie could join the $1 billion club before leaving theaters.

The previous animated-film opening weekend record was set in 2016 by Pixar sibling Finding Dory, which earned $135 million.

The film also pushed 2016's Captain America: Civil War to ninth on the all-genre top 10 list, topping that film's $179.1 million opening weekend.

Incredibles 2 brings back the super-powered Parr family: Bob is Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), Helen is Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) and their kids, Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack (Eli Fucile), who's revealing some incredible powers of his own.