Incredibles 2 posts flashing-lights warning for fans with epilepsy

Incredibles 2 smashed the box office over its opening weekend, but the high-energy animated family film from Disney's Pixar studio is raising concerns about flashing lights featured in the movie. Some theaters are now posting warnings about the visual effects.

Flashing or strobe lights at certain intensities or in certain patterns can trigger a seizure in people with photosensitive epilepsy. Blogger Veronica Lewis brought attention to the Incredibles 2 issue on Twitter and on her blog.

"There are at least five scenes throughout the movie, all of which feature the villain, that use bright white flashing/strobe lights for more than fifteen seconds, with at least one scene going over 90 seconds in continuous strobing lights," Lewis wrote. Her Saturday tweet about the issue received over 11,000 shares.

HEALTH ALERT I haven’t seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness. This thread is spoiler free — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

The Epilepsy Foundation issued an advisory of its own on Saturday, calling for the company to post warnings in theaters and online.

Flashing-lights warnings began cropping up in theaters over the weekend and Lewis shared a look at some of the notices.

Thank you to everyone for retweeting this, writing articles, and signal boosting my message! My goal of having signs at the ticket counter was reached so that people can be warned about the flashing lights in Incredibles 2. pic.twitter.com/JljozWlojd — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 17, 2018

The cautions, which come from different theater groups, all share the same text: "Incredibles 2 contains a sequence of flashing lights which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities." USA Today reports Disney issued the advisory directly to theaters.

Lewis said on Twitter she hasn't been contacted by Disney or Pixar about her viral Twitter thread, but that she's thankful for the posted warnings. Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

