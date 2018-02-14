CNET también está disponible en español.

'Incredibles 2' trailer goes for gold during Winter Olympics

The Parrs discover it's not easy being a superhero family in a world where your heroics are illegal.

Pixar released a 90-second sneak peek at the long-awaited "Incredibles 2" during the Winter Olympics Wednesday night.

No spoilers, but it turns out that even a superhero dad needs some help with New Math (do we still call it that?), and that super-powered babies need a regular supply of cookies to keep them in line.

The film is the sequel to 2004's "The Incredibles," about the super-powered Parr family -- dad Bob, mom Helen, and kids Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack.

"Incredibles 2" also released three teaser posters showing domestic life (namely, laundry) as handled by the Parrs.\

The teaser trailer for "Incredibles 2," focusing on Jack-Jack and his dad, came out in November.

"Incredibles 2" features the voices of Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson and John Ratzenberger. It opens June 14 in Australia, June 15 in the US, and July 13 in the UK.

Superpowers can't get out wrinkles.  

 Disney/Pixar
