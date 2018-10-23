Incredibles 2 is now on Digital HD: Every way to watch

Pixar

Disney's Incredibles 2 is now out on Digital HD, bringing Pixar's superhero family to nearly any screen you want to watch it on.

The film, which crossed the $1 billion mark in the box office last summer, is now in all digital stores, including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Fandango Now and Microsoft Movies & TV. You can also buy it through the Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service, and link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account to view on whichever device you want. That way you can watch it from your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

Extras include the Bao featurette that played before Incredibles 2 in theaters, behind-the-scenes clips and deleted scenes.

Anyone hoping to get a physical copy of Incredibles 2 will have to wait a bit longer, its 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD release date is set for Nov. 6.

Incredibles 2 is also set to eventually stream on Netflix, where it will be available for at least some time before Disney launches its streaming service in 2019. The situation is similar for Marvel movies on Netflix, which include Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok. Star Wars films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Rogue One are also currently on Netflix through this deal.