Over the weekend, I spotted the best 75-inch TV deal, well, ever: TCL's 4-Series for just $600 at Best Buy. Alas, it's now sold out, but there's another source -- and potentially an even lower price. For a limited time, and while supplies last, P.C. Richard & Son has the TCL S425 75-inch Roku TV for $599.97. Last we checked, this deal is sold out online, but it still may be available in stores. Give your local brick and mortar P.C. Richard & Son to see if they still have one in stock! It may be a bit more of a hassle than putting this TV in your online shopping cart, but this is a heck of a deal and you don't want to miss it!

And there's a way to make it even better: Today only, cash-back service Rakuten (formerly Ebates) is offering a 15% rebate at this store. Assuming $675 for the TV and shipping, that would knock your net cost down to about $574. (You're still likely to be on the hook for sales tax, though, same as at most stores.)

Although CNET hasn't reviewed the 75-inch model in TCL's 4-Series lineup, other sizes have earned accolades for offering solid image quality, Roku goodness and low prices.

I'll add my own $0.02, because I bought this very model a few months ago. Overall picture quality: amazing. But 4K HDR content: Way too dark, despite endless fiddling with settings. I ended up diving into a secret menu to disable HDR, which helped -- and I still really like the TV overall.

Too bad I paid $100 more for it, though at the time that was a killer deal. And I haven't seen many other complaints about the HDR issue, so maybe I'm bad at settings.

In any case, if you're able to bag free shipping somehow, hit the comments and let others know. (Maybe include the state you live in as well, as that could be a factor.)

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets

