Google Maps turns on Incognito Mode to stop tracking you

You'll soon be able to stop Google Maps from tracking you.
The tech giant announced Tuesday that it's introducing a new privacy feature to its mapping app, called Incognito Mode. When this feature is switched on, people can hide their activity within Google Maps. That means places they've searched for or gotten directions to won't be saved to their Google account. Users just need to tap their profile to turn the feature on or off.
Google made the announcement during its annual Google I/O developer conference, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Along with updates to Google Maps, the company is also expected to showcase its latest efforts around Android Q, Pixel phones, Google Assistant and Nest and smart home devices.
Google and other top tech companies have caught flack over how much personal data they store. Last year, Google added an Incognito Mode to YouTube and Chrome. The company said it plans to eventually add it to search.
It's unclear when Incognito Mode will roll out to Google Maps, the company said only that it's "coming soon."
Google Assistant gets to know you better: A new "Personal references" feature allows your phone and smart speaker to remember extra contact details and makes personalized recommendations.
