Alex Wong/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman, US youth poet laureate, read her poem "The Hill We Climb" during inaugural ceremonies Wednesday, evoking powerful messages of hope and unity.

"The Hill We Climb" reads, in part: "We've seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it, would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy. And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, It can never be permanently defeated. In this truth, in this faith, we trust. For while we have our eyes on the future, history has its eyes on us."

Complete remarks from @TheAmandaGorman at Presidential #Inauguration.



"There is always a light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it."https://t.co/xvklJYaA5z#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/MSMQV7zAy1 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2021

Gorman, 22, Los Angeles-based Gorman, was the first person named National Youth Poet Laureate. She's also the youngest inaugural poet in US history. She's an award-winning writer and cum laude graduate of Harvard University, who's written for The New York Times and has two upcoming books.