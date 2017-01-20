Inauguration Day reigns on social media

CNET

As if anything else would be the top trend this Friday.

Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the US today, and Twitter and Facebook are ablaze with chatter about the billionaire's inauguration.

But it's not all about the incoming president. On Twitter, there is a trending hashtag that thanks Barack Obama as he leaves office after eight years.

Social Cues is our look at what's trending across social media. Here's what people are talking about on Facebook and Twitter this Friday:

Inauguration Day: Trump will be officially sworn in as president at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET in Washington DC. After a campaign convulsing with Russian hacks, leaked emails and the 5 a.m. tweets, the "Apprentice" star will be moving from Trump Tower to the White House. On Twitter and Facebook, people are anxiously waiting on the inauguration and Trump's inaugural speech. #InaugurationDay has a custom emoji on Twitter as some tweet to new beginnings and others to the beginning of the end. You can watch the inauguration live here. And, of course, he wouldn't be Trump if he didn't start the day with a tweet.

#ThankYouObamas: The first family is getting a big thank you on Twitter. After Obama's historic eight years in office, supporters are showing their appreciation for the family for "always being a class act," "giving us hope" and fighting for LGBT rights. The Obamas will attend Trump's inauguration, despite more than 60 Democratic members of Congress skipping the event. "Mourning in America" is also trending over Obama's departure, a play on Ronald Reagan's "Morning in America Again."

Makonnen: The R&B singer has revealed to the world he is gay. "I can't tell u about everybody else's closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it's time I've come out," he tweeted Friday. He's trending on Twitter as people react to the confirmation. Rapper Joe Budden joked about the revelation, tweeting, "Makonnen the only person that didn't know he was out the closet." Across Twitter, it's all pretty much the same jokes.

Venus Williams: An ESPN commentator is facing a backlash over his remarks about the tennis star. Doug Adler's critics say his comparison of Williams to a gorilla is racist, while the commentator says he was describing her "guerilla" tactics. He's been pulled from broadcast of the Australian Open as the incident trends on Facebook.

NBA Jam: The mod that nobody asked for is here. A custom version of the classic SNES basketball game now features modern stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Harambe, the dead gorilla. The modified version, created by the folks at Hogs with a Blog, also includes Hillary Clinton. The game is trending on Facebook because who doesn't love an old-school game with 2016's meme of the year?

